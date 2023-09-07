AIOU organises seminar on climate change

Islamabad:A one-day seminar was organised by the Faculty of Sciences at Allama Iqbal Open University to raise awareness on ‘Significance of Bilateral Relations: Forging Sustainable Partnerships for Climate Action between Africa and Pakistan.’
The speakers highlighted the urgent need to tackle climate change at the international level as Africa and Pakistan were among the region’s most severely affected by it, a news release said. They also emphasised that Pakistan and Africa had had a long-standing relationship since the independence movement.
Dean, Faculty of Sciences, Prof. Dr. Irshad Ahmed Arshad, emphasized the need for immediate action on climate change.
Speakers at the seminar included Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khan, Head of the Department of Politics and International Relations, International Islamic University, and Dr. Shahid Mahmood from the Institute of Soil and Environment, Arid Agriculture University.
