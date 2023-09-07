TCM promotes cultural exchange

Islamabad: The traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) is not just about medical techniques; it is also about cultural exchange, people-to-people contacts, and mutual understanding.

This was stated by Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque while addressing the 6th Belt and Road Forum for Traditional Chinese Medicine Development.As 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, results of international cooperation in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) was released on the occasion.

“Over the past decade, we have promoted the inclusion of TCM in a number of bilateral agreements, intergovernmental cooperation mechanisms and summit outcomes. We have also established 30 overseas TCM centers in countries along the Belt and Road, set up 31 national TCM service export bases,” highlighted Yu Yanhong, head of the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The world can learn and use TCM, and learn how China integrates TCM in health system as a break through, said Martin Taylor, WHO Representative to China, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday. Take Pakistan as an example the two countries established a Pak-China Health Corridor last November.