 
close
Thursday September 07, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Partly cloudy

By Our Correspondent
September 07, 2023

LAHORE:Hot and partly cloudy weather was reported in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 42°C, while in Lahore, it was 37°C and minimum was 25.2°C.