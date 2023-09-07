Five die in road accidents

LAHORE:Around five people died, whereas 1,141 were injured in 1,132 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 604 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 570 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.
LAHORE:Hot and partly cloudy weather was reported in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE:The Lahore High Court’s Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi has ordered serving notices on three professors of the...
LAHORE:On the direction of the Director General of Environmental Protection, Zaheer Abbas Malik, the crackdown of the...
Islamabad:Pakistan Red Crescent Society organised a remarkable ceremony at its National Headquarters on the occasion...
Islamabad:The Programme Management Unit at United Nations Development Programme has conducted a two-day interactive...
LAHORE:The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre received certification by the Quality Oncology...