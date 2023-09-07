 
Thursday September 07, 2023
Lahore

Five die in road accidents

By Our Correspondent
September 07, 2023

LAHORE:Around five people died, whereas 1,141 were injured in 1,132 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 604 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 570 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.