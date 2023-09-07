Notices served on three professors in plea against their appointments

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court’s Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi has ordered serving notices on three professors of the School of Communication Studies in a case of out-of-merit appointments at Punjab University during the tenure of former vice-chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar.

Earlier, petitioner Dr Shabbir Sarwar, an associate professor at the same school, made Punjab Governor /Chancellor of Punjab University Balighur Rehman, and the then vice-chancellor, Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, etc party to the case. On the objection of the university’s legal counsel, the court had ordered making the new appointees parties to the case. On Tuesday, during the hearing, the university’s legal counsel again pointed out that although all three professors had been made parties, notices were not served on them. The court ordered serving notices and fixed September 18 for further proceedings.