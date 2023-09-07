11 industrial units issued notices for violation of smog rules

LAHORE:On the direction of the Director General of Environmental Protection, Zaheer Abbas Malik, the crackdown of the Environment Protection Department (EPD) on those who spread smog and environmental pollution was ongoing.

According to details, 32 industrial units were visited in Lahore on Wednesday, of which the EPD notices were issued to 11 industrial units for violation of Smog Rules 2023, three were sealed and FIRs were filed against four owners besides imposing a fine of Rs300,000. Officials said 18 industrial units were visited in Sheikhupura while four were sealed.

Around 13 industrial units were visited in Gujranwala, notices were issued to five units. In Faisalabad, three industrial units were visited, notices were issued to one unit. According to the spokesman for the environment department, 30 industries were visited in Multan, notices were issued to six and a fine of Rs900,000 was imposed. A total of 195 industrial units were visited in other districts of Punjab, notices were issued to 71 industrial units, 29 were sealed while FIRs were registered against six.