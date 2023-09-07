PRCS organises ceremony to honour Defence Day

Islamabad:Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) organised a remarkable ceremony at its National Headquarters on the occasion of Defence Day, dedicated to honouring the martyrs.

In his inaugural address, Muhammad Abaidullah Khan, Secretary General of Pakistan Red Crescent Society, underscored the historical importance of September 6th and drew attention to Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari’s message.

He emphasized that today also signifies a day of reaffirming our collective commitment to

working together for the security, conservation, and prosperity of our nation. He emphasised the vision of Chairman Sardar Shahid Laghari, who believes in timely response and upholding the tradition of safeguarding our nation at all times.

“Today, we are here to pay homage to these martyrs who sacrificed their lives to secure our future, our heroes are a source of immense pride for us,” he added. As a leading humanitarian organisation, Pakistan Red Crescent Society has consistently delivered exemplary services, regardless of whether the times have been marked by war or peace, and continues to serve humanity with distinction.

The ceremony also included expressions of gratitude towards the martyrs'' families. During the event, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Treasurer, Arshad Muhammad, delivered a speech in which he shed light on Pakistan Red Crescent Society’s services and explored avenues for enhanced collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and Movement Partners.

The ceremony featured a musical performance by junior members of Red Crescent Clubs, with participants wearing traditional attire representing various cultures. PRCS also screened a documentary highlighting their efforts in rehabilitating prisoners, providing treatment to the wounded, and executing various relief activities.

The event was attended by notable figures, including representatives from the International Federation of the Red Cross Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Pakistan, Movement Partners including Turkish Red Crescent Society, the German Red Cross and Norwegian Red Cross, dedicated volunteers and PRCS officers.

CM, Corps Commander visit martyrs’ memorial

On the occasion of Defence Day, Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi and Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Syed Amir Raza visited the martyrs' memorial in Cantt and laid floral wreath at the martyrs' memorial. They paid heartfelt homage to the tremendous sacrifices made by the martyrs and offered prayers for the elevation of their esteemed ranks.

The CM lauded the significance of the martyrs, referring to them as the nation's crown and the embodiment of honour. He emphasised that the enduring peace in Pakistan was a direct result of the everlasting sacrifices made by the martyrs, as well as the resilience of Ghazis and their families.

Naqvi praises PAF’s historic triumphs

Caretaker CM lauded the exemplary performance of the Pakistan Air Force during the 1965 war when they asserted dominance in the skies. He particularly highlighted the historic achievement of MM Alam, who made history by downing five Indian planes in a mere minute. In his message on Air Force Day (today), the CM emphasised that September 7, 1965, remains a golden chapter in the history of the Pakistan Air Force.