SKMCH&RC gets QOPI certification

LAHORE:The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre received certification by the Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI®) Certification Programme, which is associated with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).
This recognition by ASCO makes Pakistan the first country in South Asia and the sixth country in the world to have obtained this certification, outside the USA. The QOPI® Certification Programme provides a three-year certification for outpatient haematology-oncology practices that meet internationally recognised standards for quality cancer care. The certification for SKMCH&RC demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to providing high-quality care for all patients, irrespective of their ability to pay. SKMCH&RC voluntarily participated in a site assessment and met the standards and objectives of the QOPI® Certification Programme.
