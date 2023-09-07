Varsity faculty, students visit martyrs’ memorial

LAHORE:A delegation from the University of Home Economics, led by Registrar Shujaat Muneef Qureshi, visited the martyrs' memorial on the occasion of Defence Day Wednesday.

During the solemn ceremony, wreaths were laid at the memorial in honour of the martyrs. The delegation comprised of university treasurer Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Usman and students. In addition to paying homage to the martyrs, the students and delegation also took the opportunity to explore the stalls of a defence exhibition organised to commemorate September 6.

In the morning, Quran Khawani was held at UHE to commemorate the sacrifices made by martyrs of the 1965 war between Pakistan and India. Prof Dr Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, Vice-Chancellor, Director of Students Affairs, Dr Iram Rubab, students and staff were also present.