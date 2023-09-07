PFA begins awareness campaign about used cooking oil consumption

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar inaugurated a door-to-door awareness campaign at GOR-II here on Wednesday to discourage frying in used cooking oil at domestic level.

PFA DG said that the purpose of the campaign was to brief citizens about the effects of substandard, low quality and used cooking oil on human health. He said that two teams consisting of 20 nutritionists will give door-to-door awareness to citizens about the proportional use of cooking oil and ghee. He said that PFA’s teams have delivered its message to 186 houses in a day whereas PFA will cover 4,430 houses in all GORs in the next 25 days.

According to the survey, 30 per cent of deaths in Pakistan are due to heart diseases, he said, adding that trans-fatty acids in used ghee or oil increase oxidation and rancidity. Moreover, excessive consumption of cooking oil and ghee leads to diseases like obesity, heart disease, diabetes and cancer, he added. Raja Jahangir further said that already used ghee will be used in biodiesel to prevent recurring/reentry in the food industry. He said that approved companies will collect the used oil from the consumer's home on just one call.

PHA DG inspects horticulture works

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore’s Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo on Wednesday inspected various areas in City, including Model Town, Liberty Chowk, Township, Canal Road, Jail Road and the Railway Station.

During the inspection, he focused on assessing the condition of highways and greenbelts, as well as overseeing ongoing horticultural efforts.

He inspected the cleanliness of the roads and the progress in creating new flower-beds within the greenbelts. He directed the officers concerned emphasising the need for the prompt completion of horticultural projects in Township. Expressing his displeasure at the presence of litter on some greenbelts, he sternly instructed the officers concerned making it clear that any negligence in maintaining the cleanliness and horticultural aspects of these areas would not be tolerated.