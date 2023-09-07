Madrassah principal, three others arrested for torturing student

LAHORE:Principal, vice-principal, accountant and teacher of a religious ceremony (Madrassah) were booked for subjecting a 10-year-old child to severe torture in Samanabad.

Samanabad police have arrested three suspects Qari Abdul Wadood, Master Azeem and Qari Habib in the case and were investigating the matter further. Amir Rasheed, the father of victim M Faizan 10, in his complaint before police said that his son had been studying in class-III in a madrassah being run by Iqra Roza tul Atfal Foundation for last few years. On August 29, his son went to study at the madrassah where teacher started beating him over a minor issue.

Moreover, Principal Abdul Wadood also approached and took the student to his office. He also brutally tortured the victim and hurled him upward when his head hit with a ceiling fan. The victim received fatal injuries. He along with other teachers and accountant Master Azeem took the victim to a nearby hospital without even informing his parents.

Noting the victim's poor condition, the hospital administration refused treatment then the suspects took him to Sheikh Zayed Hospital. The doctors at Sheikh Zayed told the teachers to bring parents of the victim as it was mandatory. When the parents reached the hospital, Faizan’s condition had worsened and the doctors advised the parents to take the boy to Children’s Hospital ICU.

The child underwent five to six hours operation of his fractured skull at the Children’s Hospital and luckily survived. At Children’s Hospital, the doctors did CT scan, X-Ray and many tests and declared that the skull of the boy was damaged.

The victim’s father added that Wadood told them that the victim had fallen from the stairs until the truth was revealed by the victim child after gaining conscious after a few days. He added that the suspect had threatened the child not to speak the truth and threatened to murder him and his father as well.

Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Sarah Ahmad, taking serious notice of the torture, directed her team to contact the affected child and his family. She said, “Child abusers do not deserve any exemption and full protection will be provided to the victim child.”