Over 4,000 cops perform security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain Chehlum

LAHORE:More than 4,000 police officials have been deployed for the security on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) under the supervision of eight SPs, 15 DSPs, 62 inspectors, said Lahore DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi.

DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi said that three layered security plan had been devised for the security of the devotees. According to the security plan, the participants will be allowed entry after passing through three security checks.

DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi said that 193 lady police constables have also been engaged. Police have deployed snipper on the rooftops on the route of the main procession. CCTV cameras are being used for the surveillance purpose.

Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit (PRU) teams are patrolling the procession route. The mourning procession will start from Haveli Alaf Shah and culminate at Kabala Gamay Shah after passing through its traditional route.