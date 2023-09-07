Upgradation of motor registration digital system begins today

LAHORE:Department of Excise and Taxation Punjab has decided to upgrade the 18-year old digital system of motor registration branches with the support of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) from September 7 to 10, 2023.

Excise & Taxation Director General Punjab Muhammad Ali while explaining the details said that the previous system was introduced in 2005 on which the data of more than 23 million vehicles has been collected. He said the previous system was not able to bear the load of so much data and was suffering from problems day by day. “Now the new system will eliminate the problem of slowness and hacking and the delivery of services will be improved.”

He said that digital and online payments will not be possible in motor branches across Punjab, however, manual payments can be made at the nearest branch of Excise Department. He said that the new system is also better in terms of data security, which will enable better protection of vehicles and owners information. “From September 11, all the work in motor registration branches will start as per routine”. The DG expressed his determination that according to the vision of the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Punjab, the work to make Excise & Taxation Department paperless is going on speedily.