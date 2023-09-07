Commissioner unfurls Hilal-e-Istaqlal flag

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa unfurled the Hilal-e-Istaqlal Flag at a dignified ceremony held at Jinnah Hall to celebrate Pakistan Defence Day on Wednesday.

A siren was sounded and one minute's silence was observed on this occasion. The police and school bands presented a beautiful salute at the Defence Day ceremony. Scouts and Civil Defence officials raised slogans of Allah ho Akbar along with the parade. A large number of school children also took part in the ceremony wearing military uniforms.

The police squad march and national anthem filled the atmosphere with national spirit. Beautiful children presented flower bouquets to Commissioner Lahore M Ali Randhawa. Commissioner Lahore, Station Commander Pakistan Army Brig Nadeem Khan, Station Commander Navy Commodore Sajid Hussain, Army and Navy officers participated in the Defence Day ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Lahore said that the spirit of bravery, hard work and loyalty exists in the soil of Pakistan. “Pakistan can be developed only on the basis of honesty and hard work.