IGP, CCPO pay tribute to army martyrs

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar paid a tribute to the unparalleled sacrifices of Pakistan Army martyrs on Defence Day Wednesday after visiting the Pakistan Army Martyrs Memorial in City.

CCPO Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamiana also accompanied him. He met the officers of Pakistan Army and paid a tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army. He placed the hand of compassion on the heads of the children of the martyrs, expressed solidarity with the families. IG Punjab saluted the endless services of Pakistan Army in the country's security and survival.

Anwar said that the Punjab Police stands by Pakistan Army to protect the lives and property of the citizens in the country and no sacrifice will be spared to crush the ambitions of terrorists, extremists and other anti-national elements. IGP said that on this day (September 6, 1965), the Pakistan Army destroyed the evil intentions of the enemy. Punjab Police will always stay engaged with the Pakistan Army to defend the internal, external and ideological borders of the country.

He said that Defence Day is a day to renew the pledge to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. Pakistan is the fortress of Islam and God willing it will always be. He also said that enemy countries through social media have attacked our ideological borders. We have to defend and educate our new generation. He said that the Punjab Police has is protecting the country's the internal borders and citizens, sacrificing their precious lives for security. Punjab Police officers have played role of a vanguard in the war against terrorism, he concluded.