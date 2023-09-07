Lesco to dismiss officers, staff facilitating electricity thieves: CEO

LAHORE:Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Wednesday issued instructions for immediately dismissing the officers and field staff found involved in facilitating electricity thieves by any means.
Chairing a meeting at head office of power utility, Lesco Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider shared a comprehensive strategy for taking an effective and coordinated action against electricity thieves, besides issuing categorical directions to all Circle Superintending Engineers, Chief Law Officer and Circle Legal Counsel in this connection.
It was decided to immediately dismiss the officers and staff found involved in facilitating electricity thieves. ‘We have one point agenda that power thieves will not be spared in any case even if the facilitators include Lesco employees. Cases will be registered promptly against the officials involved in electricity theft, and those involved in facilitating the thieves will also be dismissed from their jobs,’ he resolved.
All SEs have been assigned the task to identify power theft in their respective areas. Power utility will also share the data about electricity theft with the law enforcement agency and the Punjab government with a view to taking strictest possible action against them. Intelligence-based targeted raids will also be conducted against electricity thieves. It was decided to check meters installed at the residences of Lesco employees and cases will be registered against involved employees.
LAHORE:Hot and partly cloudy weather was reported in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE:Around five people died, whereas 1,141 were injured in 1,132 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab...
LAHORE:The Lahore High Court’s Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi has ordered serving notices on three professors of the...
LAHORE:On the direction of the Director General of Environmental Protection, Zaheer Abbas Malik, the crackdown of the...
Islamabad:Pakistan Red Crescent Society organised a remarkable ceremony at its National Headquarters on the occasion...
Islamabad:The Programme Management Unit at United Nations Development Programme has conducted a two-day interactive...