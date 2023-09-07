Chief secretary orders crackdown on electricity thieves

LAHORE:The caretaker Punjab government, on Wednesday, issued instructions to all the divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) to launch a full-scale crackdown on electricity thieves.

The instructions were issued by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman during a video link meeting held at the Civil Secretariat. The Additional Chief Secretary (Home), secretaries of industries, energy department, Additional IG Special Branch attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners, RPOs and heads of power distribution companies participated through a video link.

The meeting decided to take stern action against those government employees and officers patronising electricity theft and to improve the prosecution procedure after registration of an FIR against power thieves.

The chief secretary said that prevention of electricity theft is a national cause. He said that the burden of electricity theft has to be borne by the common consumers. He asked the citizens to support the government in the national campaign against electricity theft. He said that electricity thieves are causing direct damage to the national treasury, adding that it is necessary to punish such elements.

The chief secretary said that according to the data, the line losses are highest in the areas managed by Lesco and Mepco in Punjab. He said that the administration and police would provide full support in the operation against electricity theft while a committee would be constituted at the province level for monitoring. The chief secretary also assigned monitoring duties to the special branch to detect electricity theft in industrial units.