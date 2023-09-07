Naqvi warns principal, MS over hospital condition

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a comprehensive inspection tour that included visit to Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital, Rangpura Police Station, and Sialkot Sambrial Road in Sialkot. During this visit, concerning issues came to light.

In various wards of the hospital, distressing conditions were discovered, including bloodstained bed sheets, infestations of bed bugs, cockroaches and other insects. In addition to this, there were evident issues such as peeling paint, inadequate cleanliness, and poorly maintained washrooms.

Patients and their attendants reported incidents of mistreatment by hospital guards, including solicitation of money. Moreover, there were complaints about the requirement for certain tests to be conducted outside the hospital. Expressing his dismay at the deplorable state of the hospital, the chief minister issued stern warnings to the principal and MS, directing them to rectify the hospital's situation without delay and promptly address patients’ complaints.

Mohsin Naqvi conducted a thorough assessment of the emergency ward, CT scan room, children ward, medical ward, surgical ward, TNT ward, nephrology ward, and inquired about the quality of medical care the patients were receiving there.

In a compassionate move, the CM ordered the immediate transfer of 4-year-old patient Haya Fatima from the children ward to the Children's Hospital in a special ambulance. He also assured the girl's caretakers that she would receive the best possible treatment. Most notably, many patients and doctors expressed satisfaction with the provision of free medications in the hospital.

Responding to a complaint from a woman in the children ward, the CM ordered initiating legal proceedings against a policeman and a hospital guard accused of extorting money. Both individuals were swiftly arrested by the police, and departmental action was initiated against them. The woman requested the CM for refund and immediate action.

The attendants voiced concerns about extortion and mistreatment by hospital guards, prompting Mohsin Naqvi to take action against these guards. Following his visit to the hospital, the CM proceeded to Rangpura police station, where he reviewed the handling of citizens' requests at the front desk and inquired about pending cases. He praised the cleanliness standards maintained at the police station. Mohsin Naqvi also visited Sialkot-Sambrial Road, instructed the Secretary of Communications & Works to expedite the construction and rehabilitation of the road.

Inaugurates Mehfil-e-Sama on Data Sahib Urs

Caretaker CM inspected preparations for the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA). He inaugurated the Mehfil-e-Sama at the Sama hall, where he attentively listened to renowned Qawwali performances.

He checked the food intended for devotees to ensure its quality, sought feedback from the attendees, who expressed satisfaction with the food quality. He examined the charity milk quality and monitored security arrangements for Urs as well as Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) through screens in the control room. He issued necessary instructions to CCPO Lahore and DIG Operations to ensure foolproof security measures.

CM, Corps Commander visit martyrs' memorial

On the occasion of Defence Day, Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi and Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Syed Amir Raza visited the martyrs' memorial in Cantt and laid floral wreath at the martyrs' memorial. They paid heartfelt homage to the tremendous sacrifices made by the martyrs and offered prayers for the elevation of their esteemed ranks.

The CM lauded the significance of the martyrs, referring to them as the nation's crown and the embodiment of honour. He emphasised that the enduring peace in Pakistan was a direct result of the everlasting sacrifices made by the martyrs, as well as the resilience of Ghazis and their families.

Naqvi praises PAF’s historic triumphs

Caretaker CM lauded the exemplary performance of the Pakistan Air Force during the 1965 war when they asserted dominance in the skies. He particularly highlighted the historic achievement of MM Alam, who made history by downing five Indian planes in a mere minute.

In his message on Air Force Day (today), the CM emphasised that September 7, 1965, remains a golden chapter in the history of the Pakistan Air Force.