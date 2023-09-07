Tajikistan kills three militants from Afghanistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan: Tajikistan said on Wednesday that it had killed three members of a “terrorist group” who had infiltrated the country from neighbouring Afghanistan, the second such incident this year in the Central Asian nation.

“Three members of a terrorist organisation breached the Tajik-Afghan border in the night of August 29-30 and headed toward the village of Kevron to commit a terrorist act ahead of the Tajik national holiday” on September 9, the official Kabar news agency reported, citing the GKNB security service.