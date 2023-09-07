Man arrested in Rwanda after bodies found buried in kitchen

KIGALI: A man has been arrested in Rwanda after the discovery of more than 10 bodies buried in a hole in the kitchen of his home in the capital Kigali, police and media reports said on Wednesday.

Police said the 34-year-old suspected serial killer had lured his victims from bars to his rented home in a Kigali suburb. Local media said more than 10 bodies had been found, and a source in the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) told AFP on condition of anonymity that the number of victims so far was 14. The suspect had initially been arrested in July on suspicion of robbery and rape among other offences but was granted bail due to a lack of evidence, he said, quoted by local media.

“He would study his victims before stalking them and usually went for those that are most likely not to have close family or friends to look out for them.”