Hundreds flee Khartoum district after shelling kills 19

WAD MADANI, Sudan: Hundreds of families fled on Wednesday from a Khartoum suburb where Sudanese army shelling killed 19 civilians the previous evening, activists and residents told AFP.
The exodus adds to the almost 2.8 million already displaced from the Sudanese capital -- whose pre-war population was around five million -- since fighting began on April 15 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
“Hundreds of families are fleeing Ombada,” a district of Omdurman, Khartoum´s sister city across the Nile, a resident of the area said. The person asked for anonymity because of security reasons.
