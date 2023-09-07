Modern cars are a data privacy ‘nightmare’, says study

WASHINGTON: The world´s most popular car brands are a data “privacy nightmare,” collecting and selling personal information in an age when driving is going increasingly digital, a study showed on Wednesday.

The California-based Mozilla Foundation reviewed 25 car brands and said none of them fully satisfied its standards on privacy and that no other product category had ever received as poor a review, including makers of sex toys or mental health apps.

“Modern cars are a privacy nightmare” at a time when “car makers have been bragging about their cars being ´computers on wheels´”, said Mozilla, which is best known for its privacy-conscious Firefox web browser.

“While we worried that our doorbells and watches that connect to the internet might be spying on us, car brands quietly entered the data business by turning their vehicles into powerful data-gobbling machines,” Mozilla said. Tesla was the worst offender, according to the study, with Nissan coming in second and singled out for seeking some of the “creepiest categories” of data, including sexual activity.