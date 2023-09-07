WHO warns of ‘concerning’ Covid trends ahead of winter

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation on Wednesday warned of “concerning trends” for Covid-19 ahead of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, calling for increased vaccinations and surveillance.

While data is limited because many countries have stopped reporting Covid data, the UN health agency estimated that hundreds of thousands of people around the world were currently hospitalised with the virus.

“We continue to see concerning trends for Covid-19 ahead of the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online press conference.

“Deaths are increasing in some parts of the Middle East and Asia, intensive care unit admissions are increasing in Europe and hospitalisations are increasing in several regions,” he said. But only 43 countries -- less than a quarter of the 194 WHO member states --- are reporting Covid deaths to the agency, and only 20 provide information about hospitalisations, he added.

“We estimate that there are hundreds of thousands of people in hospital now for Covid,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO´s technical lead on Covid-19. With influenza and RSV also circulating, Van Kerkhove emphasised the importance of testing, as well as vaccination.