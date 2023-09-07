US military test launches ICBM

WASHINGTON: The United States tested an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, the country´s military said. “This test launch is part of routine and periodic activities intended to demonstrate that the United States´ nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, reliable and effective,” the US Air Force Global Strike Command said in a statement.

“Such tests have occurred over 300 times before, and this test is not the result of current world events,” it added. The Pentagon said ahead of the early Wednesday launch at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California that the test had been scheduled for years and that Russia´s government was informed of the plans.