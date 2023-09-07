US military test launches ICBM

WASHINGTON: The United States tested an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, the country´s military said. “This test launch is part of routine and periodic activities intended to demonstrate that the United States´ nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, reliable and effective,” the US Air Force Global Strike Command said in a statement.
“Such tests have occurred over 300 times before, and this test is not the result of current world events,” it added. The Pentagon said ahead of the early Wednesday launch at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California that the test had been scheduled for years and that Russia´s government was informed of the plans.
CAIRO: A building collapse on Wednesday killed four Egyptians from the same family in a Cairo neighbourhood where a...
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan: Tajikistan said on Wednesday that it had killed three members of a “terrorist group” who had...
KIGALI: A man has been arrested in Rwanda after the discovery of more than 10 bodies buried in a hole in the kitchen...
WAD MADANI, Sudan: Hundreds of families fled on Wednesday from a Khartoum suburb where Sudanese army shelling killed...
WASHINGTON: The world´s most popular car brands are a data “privacy nightmare,” collecting and selling personal...
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s Catholic church on Wednesday demanded an international probe into the 2019 Easter Sunday...