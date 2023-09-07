Germany reach Basketball WC semis

MANILA: Playmaker Dennis Schroder said he had "probably the worst game I ever played" but Germany still booked their place in the Basketball World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday with a win over giant-killers Latvia.

Toronto Raptors point guard Schroder scored only four of his 26 field-goal attempts as Germany edged Latvia 81-79 in Manila to set up a final-four showdown with the United States.

Franz Wagner made up for the shortfall by scoring 16 points for Germany, while Andreas Obst had 13 and Moritz Wagner had 12. Schroder thanked his team-mates for bailing him out against a Latvia team that almost stole a win in the final seconds.

"That´s probably the worst game I ever played in my career," said Schroder. "But we´re still in the semi-finals so shout out to all these guys in the locker room for helping me win this game.