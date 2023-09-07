PCB asks ACC for compensation for rain-hit matches

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally requested the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to compensate it for the financial losses incurred due to rain-affected matches of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

In a letter addressed to ACC President Jay Shah, Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the Management Committee of PCB, expressed the board's disappointment over the decision to hold Asia Cup matches in Colombo contrary to what had been agreed upon by all member nations.

The PCB's letter stated, "PCB, as the host of the Asia Cup 2023, is deeply troubled by the lack of consultation and communication that led to this ostensible and unilateral decision. It is still not clear who has taken this decision and, in this regard, a clarification is demanded."

The PCB criticised the decision to retain Colombo as the venue for matches despite poor weather conditions. It questioned the rationale behind this decision and emphasised the importance of proper procedures and consultation in making such choices.

Furthermore, the PCB highlighted the potential financial consequences of holding matches in Colombo, where rain interruptions could lead to a loss of gate revenue.

They stressed that the ACC should bear responsibility for washed-out matches, any additional expenses incurred, and also compensate the PCB for the revenue losses resulting from the decision.

This development follows comments by Jay Shah, the ACC President, in which he seemingly made light of the Asia Cup 2023 situation when it was revealed that the Super 4 matches would remain in Colombo, contrary to the prior agreement to shift them to Hambantota due to weather concerns.