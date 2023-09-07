Sacked Spain coach Vilda says dismissal ‘unjust’

BARCELONA: Sacked Spain women´s coach Jorge Vilda says he has a clear conscience and his dismissal 16 days after La Roja´s World Cup triumph was unjust.

The 42-year-old was removed from his post by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) on Tuesday in the wake of the Luis Rubiales scandal. RFEF president Rubiales was suspended by FIFA after he kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony in Sydney on August 20, while the Spanish government is seeking further sanction.

Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual, while Rubiales continues to insist it was. After Rubiales refused to resign, over 80 players went on strike from the women´s side until the leadership of the RFEF was removed.

"The explanation (for the sacking) was ´structural changes´," Vilda told radio station Cadena Ser. "After everything that has been achieved, giving absolutely everything ... I have a clear conscience.

"I gave 100 percent and I don´t understand it, I don´t think my sacking was deserved." Before the World Cup 15 players refused to play for the national team because of disagreements with Vilda and the federation, although many relented and three were called up for the tournament. After the tournament Rubiales had pledged to extend Vilda´s contract by four years and give him a significant pay hike.

"I´m feeling as good as you can after becoming world champions 16 days ago, 10 days ago having your contract renewed with a higher salary and then today being sacked, I think unjustly," said Vilda.