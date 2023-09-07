Defence Day Open Squash from 9th

KARACHI: The Defence Day Open Squash Championship is going to be held at DA Creek Club from September 9-11. The events are to be played in different age categories including under-11, under-17, men, and masters (40 plus).
“There is entry fee for the participants and juniors can play in men’s category as well while the last date for entries is September 8th,” said Jahangir Khan (Junior), the organiser.
