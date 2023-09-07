CITY PULSE

Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ until October 8, bringing together seven international and 27 national theatre groups, with 45 shows, interactive workshops and talks. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.

Dancing Colours

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Bandah Ali. Titled ‘Dancing Colours: A Journey Through Festive Traditions’, the show will run at the gallery until September 11. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.

In Between Spaces

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by young female artists from Karachi: Abeeha Hussain, Alizeh Baqai, Haya Faruqui and Rida Fatima Solangi. Titled ‘In Between Spaces’, the show will run at the gallery until September 8. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

Between Meaning and Making

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Rabeya Jalil. Titled ‘Between Meaning and Making’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.