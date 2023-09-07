Sindh Bank registers growth releases half yearly results

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of Sindh Bank met on August 29, 2023 to review and approve the half yearly Audited accounts for the June 30, 2023.

Sindh Bank is pleased to announce its performance for the first half, June 30, 2023, despite the significant challenges faced by the financial industry and the global economy, the bank has overcome these hurdles and achieved growth and stability.

The bank registered an impressive growth in key financial indicators. During half year, the bank earned a profit before tax of Rs 572 Million registering an increase of 171 percent as compared to a loss before tax of Rs 801 Million in June 2022.

The bank maintained an overall growth in deposits and accounts opened as deposits increased by 10.4 percent and stood at Rs 246.2 Billion as compared to Rs 223 Billion on Dec 31, 2022. Gross Advances stood at Rs 68.756 Billion. Number of accounts stood at 637,475 registering an increase of 11.1 percent.

These results reflect the bank’s robust business strategies and effective risk management practices. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 13.33% as against the minimum requirement of 11.50percent.

Sindh Bank has 330 on- line branches spread over 169 cities/towns across Pakistan.