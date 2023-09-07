HEC introduces preliminary interview for executive director’s post

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has introduced a preliminary interview before the final interview for candidates for the post of executive director. This HEC move has created anxiety among the candidates, who have termed it “an unnecessary and illegal move”.

After the preliminary interviews, the final interviews will be conducted on September on 13. The preliminary interview will continue for three days and every day six candidates will be called for it, while 18 candidates will be called for the final interview on September 13.

A senior official of the Federal Ministry of Education expressed ignorance about the HEC initiative and said the HEC neither informed them about it nor approved it. HEC Assistant Director Human Resource Shiraz Aslam said the higher authorities of the HEC had instructed him to issue letters to the candidates for the preliminary interview, but why these interviews were being conducted and who would conduct them was not known. The HEC has received 160 applications for the post, and 18 of the candidates have been invited for interviews. These applicants include Dr Ziaul Qayyum, Dr Muhammad Jameel, Dr Zahid Khand, Dr Muhammad Ali Sheikh, Dr Robina Farooq, Dr Iqrar, and Dr Madad Ali Shah.