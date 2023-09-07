Seminary teacher, student among three injured in shooting

Three people, including a seminary teacher, found themselves wounded when unknown motorcyclists opened fire on them in North Nazimabad during the night bridging Tuesday and Wednesday.

The North Nazimabad police and rescue teams arrived at the scene and took the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Those hurt in the attack were Hafiz Khurram Shahzad, a teacher, his student Madni, and another person named Naveed.

According to SHO Faisal Rafiq, Shahzad, who teaches at a seminary in Kharadar, was with two of his students, Madni and Altaf. They were coming back from a wedding in North Nazimabad when unknown people on a motorcycle shot at them. Khurram, Madni, and Naveed got injured, but Altaf remained unharmed.

Due to severe injuries to his head and shoulder, Khurram was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in critical condition, Naveed to a private hospital, and Madni to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The reason for the attack was still unknown, and the investigation was ongoing.