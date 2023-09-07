Neglecting ear diseases resulting in deafness, serious neurological disorders: experts

Permanent loss of hearing, meningitis and brain abscess are some of the serious complications of ignoring ear diseases, experts warned on Wednesday and advised people not to delay consultation with trained and qualified physicians in case of ear-related health issues.

“Unfortunately, ear diseases are mostly ignored in our society, especially in a country where other deadly infections, including typhoid, cholera and cancers of head and neck, are very common. But ignoring ear diseases can lead to serious health issues, including deafness or permanent loss of hearing, meningitis and brain abscess,” Prof Atif Hafeez Siddiqui, ENT consultant at the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), told The News.

Prof Siddiqui, who is heading the Head and Neck Surgery Department at the DUHS, maintained that ear diseases have become an increasingly significant health issue these days, and these diseases often arise due to factors such as age, environmental influences, and genetic changes.

“While some ear diseases cause mild discomfort, others pose potential risks to human life, demanding the best possible treatments. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, the number of head and neck cancer cases have significantly increased during the last two decades, which are more demanding than many diseases in terms of time consumption and financial burden. The attention of ENT specialists has mainly diverted towards them,” he said.

Due to a lack of immediate medical assistance, unusual pressure and more focused attention on diseases like oral and throat cancers and glamour of ‘Endoscopic Sinus Surgery’ have undermined the importance of ear related pathologies and hence patients with ear-related problems are suffering from negligence, Prof Siddiqui deplored.

“Patients are suffering due to lack of proper and timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment facilities for ear-related diseases, consequently hampering the adequate practical training of young trainees in ear-related health issues.”

Recognizing the urgent need for tangible and practical measures to address these issues, a special international conference titled ‘Otocon 2023’ is being organized in Karachi, he said, adding that this dedicated otology conference aims to focus on ear-related diseases, their diagnosis, treatment, and expert training.

It will feature six practical hands-on surgical and diagnostic workshops. The conference involves experts from the UK, United Arab Emirates and Malaysia, whose extensive experience, research and valuable discussions will benefit local Pakistani faculty and students.

Organised by the Pakistan Society of Otorhinolaryngology (PSORL), the conference collaborates with the Dow University of Health Sciences, Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Indus Hospital Network, Liaquat National Hospital, Patel Hospital, and Hamdard University of Medical and Health Sciences.

This valuable and esteemed educational initiative will indeed prove to be a significant milestone towards advancements in modern treatments for ear-related diseases along with training and grooming of young consultants & post graduate trainees.

Highlighting the importance of the conference, Prof Siddiqui said this conference will provide a platform where international experts, doctors, and researchers will share their experiences and educational research.

He maintained that scientific conferences play a crucial role in the development of new treatment methods and their progression, adding that collaborative participation in experiences of new treatment and diagnostic techniques enables scientific advancement.

Similarly, the participation of experts from different countries in the conference will greatly enhance international connections for Pakistani experts and students, he said, adding that such collaboration will open doors to new professional training opportunities for Pakistani doctors in various universities and hospitals of other countries.

The conference will also increase the general knowledge, disease recognition, and awareness about ear diseases among the public. This effort will encourage better attention towards proper treatment and precautions for themselves and their loved ones.

“The purpose of the conference on ear diseases and its related subject is to promote the diagnosis, treatment, and research of these diseases in light of their significance, aligning with the rapid pace of scientific progress today around the globe,” he added.