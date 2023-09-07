MQM-P leaders call for reforms to fulfil promises made to public

At the General Workers' Convention of Korangi Town on Wednesday, Senior Deputy Convener of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Syed Mustafa Kamal, highlighted the unfulfilled promises of elected rulers, emphasising that if even a mere 5 per cent of these commitments had been realised, Pakistan could have joined the ranks of developed nations.

Kamal stressed that initiating reforms was the crucial first step towards progress, citing successful nations that had embraced reforms to achieve their goals. He also underlined the responsibility of those who witnessed injustice, stating that silence in the face of wrongdoing ultimately empowers the oppressor.

Furthermore, Kamal pointed out that nations that failed to adapt to changing circumstances were doomed to worsen over time. He lamented the lack of access to clean drinking water, insufficient hospital facilities, and the increasing toll of hunger and poverty in Pakistan.

Addressing MQM Pakistan workers, he urged them to convey the party's message to every corner of the country, emphasising that the MQM-P was best equipped to address the people's problems.

Meanwhile, at the central office of the party, MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui presided over a meeting of the Muttahida Lawyers Forum. Discussions centered on the rapidly evolving national situation, and legal consultations were conducted in preparation for the upcoming elections.

Dr Siddiqui instructed the Lawyers Forum to closely monitor constituencies and raise timely objections, expressing concerns about the potential for electoral irregularities. The party appeared determined to actively participate in the democratic process and advocate for change.