WAR slams dissemination of videos found on school principal’s phone

War Against Rape (WAR), a non-governmental organisation advocating for best practices to prevent and respond to gender-based violence, has condemned the dissemination of the inappropriate video clips retrieved from a school principal who was allegedly involved in raping, harassing, blackmailing and filming students, teachers and other women on school premises.

WAR’s statement reads that the police had claimed recovering more than 55 videos from the suspect’s mobile phone, but unfortunately, those videos had been circulating on social media and in WhatsApp groups.

WAR said the police had failed to stop the dissemination of the videos on different social media platforms, and to safeguard the victims’ privacy and identities. According to WAR, the police should have immediately involved the Federal Investigation Agency to fairly investigate the case and ensure that the videos do not circulate among the public.

WAR said the school located in Phase-II of Gulshan-e-Hadeed is not registered under the relevant education authority, so it should be sealed and its licence cancelled immediately.

WAR demanded of the state, the relevant deputy inspector general and Malir Investigation Senior Superintendent of Police Ali Mardan Khoso to ensure a fair investigation of the case and the immediate arrest of the other perpetrators, Ali Lodhi and Shakeel, to ensure swift justice.

Referring to Bahawalpur’s Islamia incident, WAR expressed concern over the allegedly increasing incidents of sexual abuse and exploitation, sale of drugs, and blackmailing of female teachers and students at the university.

WAR also expressed concern over the allegedly increasing incidents of harassment at various leading universities across Pakistan, especially in Karachi. WAR believes that these are alarming situations, and that the state should adopt robust proactive measures and ensure accountability mechanisms.

According to WAR’s recent factsheet (July 2022 — June 2023), a total of 2,695 complaints of cyber harassment had been registered, with an average of 224 cases each month, indicating that a woman was raped in Pakistan every two hours.

War Against Rape urged the state and the education authorities to ensure that schools, colleges and universities are providing a safe environment and spaces where students, particularly females, can study without the fear of harassment, abuse and sexual exploitation, and that the use of drugs and other destructive activities are curbed.