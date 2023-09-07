Fellowship launched to train journalists in covering gender-based violence

The second National Media Fellowship (NMF) — a move aimed at addressing and raising awareness about the pressing issues of gender-based violence (GBV) and child marriages in society — was officially launched on Wednesday.

The fellowship, which is a collaborative effort made by the Centre for Excellence in Journalism at the Institute of Business Administration (CEJ-IBA), National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has been set to make a significant impact on the discourse surrounding these critical issues.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George attended the launch at the IBA as the chief guest. He congratulated the NCSW, UNFPA and CEJ for making efforts to curb violence against women and create awareness on the issue of child marriage.

He added that the media's role was crucial and incredible as a watchdog and it was carrying the sensitive responsibility to portray these issues of our society.

He added, “journalists are very important segment in recent societies and particularly for democratic governments. By sensitising and training them on these issue, we can create a more respectful and enabling environment for women and girls of Pakistan.”

The NCSW in collaboration with the UNFPA and CEJ initiated the media fellowship in 2022 to sensitise and train journalists to report gender-related issues with a gender lens. In the first cycle of the NMF, 37 journalists were trained and they produced 162 stories in addition to two documentaries related to GBV, child marriages and impact of climate on women, which was published in the leading media houses across the country. The second cycle of the same would train and sensitise 40 journalists across the country.

NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar said on the occasion that according to a 2022 UNFPA document, 32 per cent of women had experienced violence in Pakistan. On the other hand, resources and rehabilitation for women survivors remained scarce, she added.

Child marriage was another deep-rooted issue across Pakistan, especially in rural areas, that took away a child’s right to a safe and healthy childhood, and quality education that could lead to decent economic opportunities, and social and political empowerment, the event was told.

It was said that children, especially girls, who married at a young age were at higher risk of domestic violence and abuse. Pakistan had nearly 19 million child brides, according to Unicef, which had estimated that around 4.6 million girls were married off before the age of 15 and 18.9 million before they turned 18.

UNFPA representative Dr Luay Shabaneh said, “Gender-based violence, child marriage and other harmful practices are not women’s issues. These are issues of the society at large as the roots of these practices lie in intrinsic belief systems and social norms which move societies to take action.”

The rights expert said the UNFPA had joined hands for the media fellowship to use the power of journalism to normalise conversation about gender-based violence and family planning at the community level so that social barriers could be addressed.

CEJ Director Amber Rahim Shamsi said the fellowship was a remarkable opportunity to learn and unlearn, delve deep into the systems and structures underpinning GBV, polish digital and data journalism skills, and produce impactful stories as documentaries, multi-media reports and investigative pieces.

For years, the CEJ had trained thousands of journalists, but this fellowship was special as it was a catalyst for change, she added.