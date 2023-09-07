Sindh govt to launch paid internship programme for varsity students

The caretaker Sindh government has decided to launch a paid internship programme for 200 students enrolled in public sector universities in all six divisions of the province. The internship programme will be launched by the provincial human rights department. The selected interns will be given a monthly stipend of Rs25,000 each.

Chairing a meeting with officials of the human rights department on Wednesday, Caretaker Law Minister Barrister Omer Soomro said internship opportunities would be offered to students studying the disciplines of law and social sciences in the universities.

The internship opportunity would be offered to students based in the divisions of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Sukkur, and Shaheed Benazirabad. The law minister said a summary would soon be sent to the interim chief minister for approval in this regard.

The selected students, after the completion of the internship programme, will be sent to attend events on issues related to human rights. Soomro said the interim administration would try its best to promote the educated youth of the province by providing them guidance on issues related to human rights.

The meeting was attended by the secretary of the human rights department, Jawed Sibghatullah Mahar, directors, and other senior officials of the department.