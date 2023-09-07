Poor healthcare

The lack of access to quality healthcare services in the country is a pressing concern that requires immediate action from the relevant authorities. The inadequate state of health facilities has serious consequences for individuals and families across the country. It results in compromised medical care, longer waiting times, and insufficient access to essential treatments and medications. This not only impacts the physical health of the population but also adds to the financial burden on families already struggling with economic challenges.
To address this issue, it is imperative that the government prioritize healthcare infrastructure and funding. Investment in the construction and maintenance of hospitals and clinics, as well as the training and recruitment of medical professionals.
Saeed Ahmed
Karachi
This letter refers to the news report ‘PTI moves SC for polls in 90 days’ . With the latest census data obtained...
This letter refers to the article ‘Grand national bargain, anyone?’ by Husain Haqqani. The writer’s analysis of...
Karachi has already exhausted much of its groundwater aquifer and the natural recharge has been outpaced by the...
Last Saturday, the much-anticipated Asia Cup match between Pakistan and India was washed out due to heavy rains in...
The caretaker finance minister, arguably the most important role in government, has reportedly said that our economic...
The sudden rise in the prices of petrol and diesel is a gut-punch for ordinary Pakistanis. The rise in fuel prices...