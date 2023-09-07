No need to rush

This letter refers to the news report ‘PTI moves SC for polls in 90 days’ (August 29, 2023). With the latest census data obtained after an extensive and costly exercise, the demand for election based on outdated data seems counterproductive and wasteful. However, our problem is not really the lack of elections but rather the dearth of quality candidates.

All considered, it seems preferable to have a somewhat belated general election after a thorough vetting of the candidates. This will help bring competent persons of integrity to the assemblies and keep the chaff out. With the May 14 Punjab election verdict still unimplemented, it would hardly seem advisable to add to the list.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi