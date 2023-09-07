No need to rush

This letter refers to the news report ‘PTI moves SC for polls in 90 days’ (August 29, 2023). With the latest census data obtained after an extensive and costly exercise, the demand for election based on outdated data seems counterproductive and wasteful. However, our problem is not really the lack of elections but rather the dearth of quality candidates.
All considered, it seems preferable to have a somewhat belated general election after a thorough vetting of the candidates. This will help bring competent persons of integrity to the assemblies and keep the chaff out. With the May 14 Punjab election verdict still unimplemented, it would hardly seem advisable to add to the list.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
The lack of access to quality healthcare services in the country is a pressing concern that requires immediate action...
This letter refers to the article ‘Grand national bargain, anyone?’ by Husain Haqqani. The writer’s analysis of...
Karachi has already exhausted much of its groundwater aquifer and the natural recharge has been outpaced by the...
Last Saturday, the much-anticipated Asia Cup match between Pakistan and India was washed out due to heavy rains in...
The caretaker finance minister, arguably the most important role in government, has reportedly said that our economic...
The sudden rise in the prices of petrol and diesel is a gut-punch for ordinary Pakistanis. The rise in fuel prices...