Running dry

Karachi has already exhausted much of its groundwater aquifer and the natural recharge has been outpaced by the ever-spiralling demand from Karachi's rising population. The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) is unable to meet the demand. Though most residents pay their water bills on time, many areas of the city still suffer from an acute shortage of water.

As a result, many are forced to resort to the ‘tanker mafia’, which sells water at extortionate prices. The municipal authorities have to resolve this issue as the people of Karachi deserve better than being forced to pay extortionate prices.

Atif Kamal

Karachi