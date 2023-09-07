Power imbalance

Last Saturday, the much-anticipated Asia Cup match between Pakistan and India was washed out due to heavy rains in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Pakistan's strong performance in the first innings had set the stage for an exciting game. The issue arose because the Indian cricket authorities insisted on scheduling Asia Cup matches in Sri Lanka, despite Pakistan having hosting rights. Instead, only four games were scheduled in Pakistan, with the rest in Sri Lanka, where wet weather has affected several matches.

This situation highlights concerns about the BCCI's influence and its impact on other boards, particularly Pakistan. It's essential to separate cricket from politics, and support from other cricketing nations is crucial. While India is a significant financial force in cricket, the BCCI should not dictate terms to the detriment of the sport. Balancing power is essential for the future of world cricket.

Amin Wastoo

Turbat