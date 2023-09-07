Low expectations

The caretaker finance minister, arguably the most important role in government, has reportedly said that our economic situation is ‘worse than anticipated’. Interestingly, Imran Khan said something along the same lines after he took charge of the country. It appears to be a trend for our leaders to be unprepared.

Also, if experienced politicians and ministers like Ishaq Dar, Shehbaz Sharif, Zardari etc are unable to make any improvement in governance, how can the less experienced caretaker government be expected to do any better?

Mir Tabassum Mairaj

Islamabad