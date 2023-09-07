Unbearable inflation

The sudden rise in the prices of petrol and diesel is a gut-punch for ordinary Pakistanis. The rise in fuel prices will have strong ripple effects, increasing the prices of all other basic necessities as producers factor in the higher fuel rates. The price of sugar has already skyrocketed and will likely continue to do so.
The constant devaluation of the rupee is also driving the inflation crisis, making virtually every good more expensive. To top it all off, electricity bills have also risen to unprecedented levels. How are ordinary people, earning around Rs30,000, expected to survive amidst this extortionate cost of living?
Arisha Irshad Ali
Karachi
