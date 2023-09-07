Neglected and unheard

Balochistan is the poorest province in Pakistan, and many of its residents struggle to afford basic necessities, including food. The high cost of living and inflation make it challenging for the majority of the province’s people to make ends meet. Additionally, there is a lack of government support and investment in the region, leading to widespread poverty.

This dire situation forces some families to compromise on their children’s education, limiting their future job opportunities. Balochistan's residents often feel unheard and neglected by the government, highlighting the need for increased funding and support for the province.

Hammal Raza

Turbat