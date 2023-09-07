The optics are not good

It seems the years of being in and out of power have done nothing to add to the understanding of the power of optics as far as Pakistan’s ‘older’ parties are concerned. The Sharif clan is seen in London giving out random photo-ops, as the country reels under a debilitating economic crunch. Their absence is now not even being justified by their own leadership. Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif has said that although Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming has been delayed until October, party president Shehbaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar should return to the country immediately amid growing public anger over the rising cost of living and runaway inflation. Small mercy that someone at least is concerned about how decadent retiring to London looks to a people who have lost faith in the whole political system. The PDM government had left after negotiating a stand-by arrangement with the IMF that is leading to price increases of petroleum products and electricity. If the PML-N thinks that the caretaker government will take the flak for all of this, then they should be in for a surprise because the people’s anger is rightly directed at them.

Meanwhile, after people wondered where the PPP’s chairperson was, now in a statement issued by Bilawal House, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has urged that the general elections should be held according to the constitution so that a democratic government can solve the problems of the people. Bhutto’s statement is being seen by political observers as showing some flexibility on the issue of holding elections within 90 days. If nothing else, the PPP has been quite active on the issue of elections, while the PML-N leadership is holed up in London. This is not a good look for a party that claims to be the ‘largest’ in Punjab and has also in the past been seen as the one party that could bring some economic stability in the country. If the PML-N leadership is more comfortable in London than in Lahore, perhaps they need to abandon all pretence and hand over the baton to leaders within the party who are trying to fire-fight the justifiable flak coming their way. Bizarrely enough, the caretaker government is all over the news cycle, almost as though it is not here for the caretaking but for a longer haul. From media interactions by caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar to press conferences by the caretaker energy minister and information minister, the optics are of a government that is here for a longer time than mandated. This should be disturbing for everyone – including the PML-N and the PPP. This may also be the reason why the PPP leadership is insisting on holding elections as per the constitution so that there is pressure that elections are held for sure, whether in January or February next year. Elections this year seem like a negligible option now that the delimitation exercise seems almost inevitable.

In yet another case of bad optics, we have the arrest, bail, release, rearrest game that is being played on repeat with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. There is little to suggest that an investigation cannot be conducted in any of the countless cases the elderly Elahi is implicated in without such tactics. If the only images on screen are those of the country’s former prime ministers living it up in London, an older politician getting repeatedly arrested, and parties that were allies having a go at each other over price hikes, then the ‘system’ they all profess to uphold is pretty much a failed one for the people. It is time all political parties, especially the PML-N, take stock of the growing discontent and anger of our people. No democratic political party should be okay with the disdain the political system has managed to garner in the past few months.