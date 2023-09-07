Tata seeks control of $10bn Haldiram

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Tata Group's consumer unit is in talks to buy at least 51% of popular Indian snack food maker Haldiram's but is not comfortable with the $10 billion valuation sought, two people briefed on the matter said.
If successfully concluded, a deal would see the Indian conglomerate directly compete with Pepsi and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail. Haldiram's, a household name in India, is also talking with private equity firms including Bain Capital about the sale of a 10% stake, they said.
Tata Consumer Products, which owns UK tea company Tetley and has a partnership with Starbucks in India, has baulked at the $10 billion valuation given that Haldiram's annual revenue is around $1.5 billion, the sources said.
Tata Consumer shares surged and closed nearly 4 percent higher in Mumbai trade after Reuters reported news of the talks. A third person with direct knowledge of the discussions said Tata wants to buy more than 51% but has told Haldiram's that its "ask is very high."
The potential acquisition represents an exciting opportunity for Tata, the person said, adding: "Tata (Consumer) is seen as a tea company. Haldiram's is huge in the consumer space and has a wide market share."
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity. A spokesperson for Tata Consumer Products said it "does not comment on market speculation". Haldiram's Chief Executive Krishan Kumar Chutani and Bain declined to comment.
Family-run Haldiram's traces its origins back to a tiny shop founded in 1937 and is well-known for its crispy "bhujia" snack sold for as little as 10 rupees across mom-and-pop stores.
It has almost 13 percet share of India's $6.2 billion savoury snack market, according to Euromonitor International. Pepsi, famous for its Lay's chips, also has around 13 percent.
