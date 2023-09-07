PSX marks SGL listing with gong

KARACHI: Symmetry Group Limited (SGL), a digital technology company, marked its listing on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with a celebratory gong ceremony.

SGL CEO Sarocsh Ahmed joined the senior management of the company at the ceremony. Additionally, Topline Securities CEO Mohammad Sohail and his team were also present. They played a crucial role as the consultant to the issue and book runner for the listing.

Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Waseem Akram also attended the event. He is a prominent investor in Symmetry Group. SGL’s listing comprised the issuance of 101,240,082 ordinary shares, representing 35.49 percent of the total post-IPO paid-up capital. Of these, 88,235,294 shares were part of the new issue, while 13,004,788 shares were offered by SGL’s sponsors as an offer for sale, with a strike price set at Rs4.30/share.

The proceeds from the IPO will fund various digital platform developments, office expansions, equipment acquisitions, and the hiring of specialised personnel for HR, marketing, and business development.

PSX MD and CEO Farrukh H Khan expressed his pride in expanding the exchange’s technology sector with the addition of Symmetry Group, emphasising the growing investment potential in tech companies.