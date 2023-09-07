Stocks rise on rupee recovery, Gulf investment hopes

Stocks rose on Wednesday, extending gains for a second session, as the rupee recovered from a record low and the country expected to receive $25 billion in foreign investment from Gulf countries, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 316.09 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 45,807.58 points. The highest index of the day was 45,854.19 points, and the lowest level of the day was 45,460.28 points.

"The rupee recovery and the prime minister's statement on likely $25 billion commitments under SIFC initiatives from Gulf countries supported the bullish sentiment," said analyst Ahsan Mehanti at brokerage Arif Habib Corp.

Mehanti added that the central bank's structural reforms for foreign exchange companies and the Senate panel's call for a review of power contracts with independent power producers also boosted investor confidence.

The KSE-30 index also increased by 100.28 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 16,204.33 points. Traded shares increased by 16 million shares to 139.710 million shares from 123.239 million shares.

The trading value rose to Rs4.813 billion from Rs3.688 billion. Market capitalization expanded to Rs6.780 trillion against Rs6.767 trillion. Out of 307 companies active in the session, 181 closed in green, 102 in red, and 24 remained unchanged.

Mubashir Anis Naviwala, an analyst at JS Research, said the market is likely to remain positive in the short term as investors focus on the cement, technology, and exploration and production sectors to avail any downside buying opportunity.

The highest increase was recorded in Thal Limited, which rose by Rs15.31 to Rs225.32 per share, followed by Mehmood Tex., which increased by Rs12.53 to Rs555 per share. A significant decline was noted in Pak Tobacco, which fell by Rs24.80 to Rs670 per share, followed by Philip Morris Pak., which decreased by Rs20 to Rs320 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said another test of the 46,000 points level is looming, and if it can be successfully reclaimed, the likelihood of 45k marking a significant low increases substantially.

Notably, Wednesday's standout performer was KAPCO (+7.5 percent), primarily driven by a better-than-expected DPS of Rs8.5 for FY23.

In the currency market, the rupee showed resilience, gaining 3.1 percent against the dollar in the open market trading. This surge in rupee strength is a notable boost to market sentiment and presents a supportive factor in the quest to regain the 46,000 points threshold.

"With four consecutive weeks of decline behind us, the odds are now leaning in favor of a positive week-on-week gain in the coming week," the brokerage said. "Investors will be closely watching the 46,000 level as it continues to be a pivotal point for market dynamics."

Kot Addu Power remained the volume leader with 14.231 million shares which closed higher by Rs1.79 to Rs25.61 per share. It was followed by Maple Leaf with 12.896 million shares, which closed higher by 75 paise to Rs29.11 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included WorldCall Telecom, Dewan Motors, Al-Shaheer Corp, Oil & Gas Dev., Pak Petroleum, Fauji Foods Ltd, K-Electric Ltd., and Pak Refinery. Shares' turnover in the future contracts increased to 43.821 million shares from 36.090 million shares.