‘Thar coal operations may come to halt next week’

KARACHI: Payment delays to Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) have created hurdles in mining at Thar Coal Block II, and operations could come to a halt next week, The News learnt on Wednesday.

According to sources familiar with the development, mine operations would come to a standstill within the next week as SECMC requires approximately $10 million per month for its mine operations, which have not been paid for the last 3 months.

Sources have revealed that the mining company overseeing the Thar Coal Block-II project has been in a precarious situation since the second quarter of 2022 due to incomplete payments. Although certain payments were disbursed in 2023, these disbursements have ceased over the past three months, exacerbating the issue.

It should be mentioned that in a statement issued earlier, China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), which works under an offshore agreement with SECMC as the operator of an open-pit lignite mine in Block-II of the Thar coalfield, declared they require payments to continue their operations. “These payments have not been made, and the operations at the mine could be brought to a halt,” sources disclosed.

Thar Coal Block II mine holds significant potential to yield positive returns for the country and consumers, but without timely payments, the entire project, along with years of investment and effort, could come to a halt as mine operations can potentially be suspended, they said.

They believe that Thar coal mines would result in the savings of approximately $40 million in the country’s foreign exchange reserves. Thus, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the government should take this issue seriously and ensure that dues are paid promptly to facilitate smooth operations, or else the mine would shut down next week.

“The time has come to amplify Thar coal usage through enhanced power production from coal-based plants, potentially lowering the per unit price of power for consumers. The energy sector calls for leadership that champions long-term solutions, relieving the impact of surging electricity bills,” sources said.

Currently, 10 percent of Pakistan’s energy needs are met by Thar Coal, reducing the overall electricity cost to the consumers.

Addressing the Thar Coal payment issue is vital to combat the energy crisis and maintain the supply of affordable electricity. The $10 million monthly payment is crucial for mine operations; failure to pay could lead to a shutdown, causing significant losses to consumers and the nation, sources added.