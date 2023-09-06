Baqir, Mahateer reach doubles final

KARACHI: Baqir Ali and Ma hateer Muhammad reached the finals of men’s doubles at Quaid Banaspati tennis tour nament at Modern Club here on Tuesday. In the semifinals of the said category, Baqir and Mahateer defeated M Ahmed and Fahad Abid 8-3. Ruhab Faisal and Ismail Aftab beat Yahya Bin Zain and Hanzala Qutub in the semifinals of under-15 dou bles. In the semifinals of jun iors under-17, Hazik Areejo beat Ismail Aftab 8-5. In the semifinals of 45 plus doubles, Sher Ahmed and Shoaib Anis beat Razi Nawab and Abdul Saeed 8-2 while Javed Iqbal and M Ilti fat won against Zafar Hasan and Syed Qutub 8-2.
